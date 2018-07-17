10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard this week.

1THEATRE

Flashdance, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until July 21

The story of Alex, a welder by day and “flashdancer” by night, who dreams of going to the Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When romance complicates matters, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 SCREENING

Romeo and Juliet, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 17

What if your first true love was someone you’d been told you must hate? Set in a world very like our own, this Romeo and Juliet is about a generation of young people born into violence and ripped apart by the bitter divisions of their parents. This is being beamed live from the RSC.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Awful Auntie, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, July 18-22

When Stella sets off to visit London with her parents, Lord and Lady Saxby, she has no idea her life is in danger. Waking up three months later, only her Aunt Alberta can tell Stella what has happened. But not everything Alberta tells her turns out to be true. It is based on the book of the same name by David Walliams.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

4 FAMILY

Dinosaur World, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 19-21

Dare to experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World in this interactive new show for all the family. Join explorers to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing dinosaurs including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 MUSIC

The Fenny Stompers, The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach, July 20

The Fenny Stompers have been entertaining audiences near and far for more than 30 years. This is their latest gig and runs from 8pm to 11pm and has free entry.

01525 237390

6 COMEDY

Jim Tavare/Kevin Precious, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 21

The two comedians perform previews of shows going to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this month. Barnstomers regular compere Kevin Precious outlines his experiences as a non-believing religious studies teacher and a humanist. Meanwhile Jim Tavare talks about a car accident he had in 2017 as the basis for his show.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Carnaby Street, The Black Lion, Leighton Buzzard, July 21

The Leighton Buzzard band will perform 60’s and 70’s covers. It is part of a 60s themed night at the pub.

01525 853725

8 MUSIC

RecFest 2018, Stewkley Recreation Ground, July 21

Free State Revolution and The Bluerays are among the acts performing at this event on Saturday. Free State Revolution are a four piece rock/pop covers band based across the Home Counties who have performed across several counties since 2012. The Bluerays meanwhile describe themselves as a rock ‘n’ roll / r’n’b who will be playing songs from the 60s and 70s.

9 MUSIC

Bedford Town Concert Brass, Parsons Close Recreation Ground, Leighton Buzzard, Juyl 22

This free concert takes place between 3pm and 5pm. The concerts will continue on Sunday afternoons throughout the summer.



10 FAMILY

Cirque Berserk, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, July 23-25

Showcasing the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills. Cirque Berserk! celebrates the 250th anniversary of the invention of Circus by bringing this treasured form of live entertainment bang up-to-date in a jaw-dropping spectacular created especially for the theatre. It combines cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action with jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen. The show will also feature one of the most legendary and dangerous motorcycle stunts ominously titled the Globe of Death.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

