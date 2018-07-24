10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard this week.

1 FILM

Solo: A Star Wars Story, July 24, 28 and 31

Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 FAMILY

Cirque Berserk, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, until July 25

The show combines cirque-style artistry with adrenaline-fuelled stunt action with jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen. It is designed for the entire family.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

3 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until August 5

Join Shrek and Donkey as they aim to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. This musical turns the world of fairy tales on its head all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 SCREENING

Macbeth, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 26

Shakespeare’s most intense and terrifying tragedy will see Rory Kinnear and Anne-Marie Duff play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. The ruined aftermath of a bloody civil war. Ruthlessly fighting to survive, the Macbeths are propelled towards the crown by forces of elemental darkness. It is being beamed live from the National Theatre.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 MOVIE

Despicable Me, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 26

When a criminal mastermind uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better. This animated film has led to two sequels and a separate spin off.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 CINEMA

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 27 and August 1

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful franchises in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs--along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

The Moonlight Trio, Heath and Reach, Leighton Buzzard, July 28

The Yorkshire band are a high octane band playing songs from the likes of Gene Vincent, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran and many more. Guitarist Billy Buckley is one of the most sought after on the scene and has played with Corrinne Bailey Rae, Georgie Fame, Richard Hawley and Martha Reeves. The evening also feature top rock ‘n’ roll DJ Andy The Tartan Ted. Doors open 7.30pm.

01525 237923

8 FAMILY

Linslade Canal Festival, Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, July 28

Amble along the canal towpath and take a look at the many boats that arrive for the event. Keep a look out for boats selling traditional crafts, artwork, cheeses and of course the Sweet Boat. Thousands of people are expected to turn up for the event at the weekend.

9 MUSIC

Zero City, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, July 28

The four piece covers band will be performing music in a variety of different styles. Expect lots of sex, drums and rock and roll at the gig which is free.

01525 374350

10 MUSIC

Bad Hombre, The Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, July 28

The three-piece band has a well-known local connection in guitarist Steve Agnew who lives in the area. They will be on stage to entertain with rock, pop, punk and new wave, surf and rockabilly country with a set list designed to appeal to everyone. They sum up their style as “1, I’m a Believer - The Monkees, 2, Let it Be - The Beatles, 3, Living on a Prayer - Bon Jovi.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

