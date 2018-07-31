10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 FAMILY

Meet the Toymakers, Wrest Park, July 30 to August 3

Take part in some good old fashioned fun. Play with Victorian toys and meet the toymakers that made them.

www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/wrest-park/events

2 THEATRE

Shrek the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until August 5

Join Shrek and Donkey as they aim to rescue Princess Fiona from her tower, guarded by a fire breathing love-sick dragon. This musical turns the world of fairy tales on its head all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy. Call the Midwide star Laura Main will star as Princess Fiona. It will be the final chance to see the show as the run finishes at the weekend.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 THEATRE

Little Women, Wrest Park, July 31

Four sisters - Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy - tell the story of their life during the Civil War in America. It is a story full of romance, love, passion, friendship; a story where hope will always outdo heartache and hardship if you just have the courage to follow your dreams. The show is presented by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

www.chapterhouse.org

4 COMEDY

Brewery Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co, August 1

Paul Merryck, Fred Ferenczi, Jo Coffey and Trev Tokabi will be lining up this month for the comedy club on the Harmill Industrial Estate on Grovebury Road. Doors open at 7pm with performances from 8pm. Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door. There is limited space in venue so recommended to book in advance.

www.brewerycomedy.com/leighton-buzzard

5 FILM

Room with a View, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 1

Based on the novel by E. M. Forster, about a young woman in the restrained culture of Edwardian era England. Set in Italy and England, the story is both a romance and a critique of English society at the beginning of the 20th century. The film stars both Judi Dench and Maggie Smith

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 MOVIE

Despicable Me 2, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 2

When Gru, the world’s most super-bad turned super-dad has been recruited by a team of officials to stop lethal muscle and a host of Gru’s own, he has to fight back with new gadgetry, cars, and more minion madness.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

7 CINEMA

Ocean’s 8, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 3

Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first step is to assemble the perfect crew: Amita (Mandy Kaling), Tammy (Sarah Paulson), Lou (Cate Blanchette), Constance (Awkwafina), Eight Ball (Rihanna), and Rose (Helena Bonham-Carter)

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Billy De Laine, Royal British Legion, Heath and Reach, August 4

The Royal British Legion in Heath & Reach hold their annual Charity fund raising night when the feature vocalist/comedian Billy De Laine who will be singing songs from 50’s onwards with a few funny stories in between. All proceeds from the evening go to Brain Tumour Research. Tickets can be purchased on the door. Tables should be reseved in advance.

01525 237923

9 MUSIC

Free Electric Band, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, August 4

Classic rock, and blues will be served up by this five piece covers band. It is made up of lead guitar and vocalist. John Clare from The Bruvvers. Howard Tibble from Shakin Stevens Band on drums, John Gordon from the Alan Price Set on bass guitar, Brian Juniper from the Savages on dax and Dave Lennox from The Foundation on keyboards. The music starts at 9pm and entrance is free.

01525 374350

10 MUSIC

Dunstanble Town Band, Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, Leighton Buzzard, August 5

The band will perform the free concert in the town centre from 3pm to 5pm.

