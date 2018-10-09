10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard this week.

1 THEATRE

Saturday Night Fever, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, October 9-13

It tells the story of Tony Manero, who escapes the harsh realities of working-class Brooklyn life when he embarks on a reckless, yet thrilling road to dancing success. It features the greatest hits of the Bee Gees.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

2 HORROR

The Howl Horror Nights, Mead Open Farm, Leighton Buzzard, until November 3

This year, for 12 nights of fright throughout October, The Howl will have two new Horror Mazes open Red is a terrifying take on Red Riding Hood that’s no fairy tale, while The Attic is a space so dark and deadly no one will ever return!

www.thehowl.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Andrew Reid, All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, October 10

Andrew used to be Director of Music at Peterborough Cathedral and Director of the Royal School of Church Music. He will be performing the opening recital since it was overhauled.

4 CINEMA

Christopher Robin, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 10, 16 and 30

Christopher Robin, the little boy from the Winnie-the-Pooh stories, is now all grown up and has lost all sense of imagination. Pooh and his friends from the Hundred Acre Wood re-enter Christopher’s life to help him find it again.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Cliff Richard 60th Anniversary Tour, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 12

Featuring a selection of his greatest hits across six decades, this will be Cliff Richard’s most exciting tour yet.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Abba Fever, Royal British Legion, Heath and Reach, October 13

A 5 piece live band with 5 part harmonies the show transports you back to the 70’s through the biggest hits of the world’s favourite band.

01525 237923

7 MUSIC

Radio Generation, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, October 13

The four piece new wave band will play songs by the likes of Elvis Costello and David Bowie.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

8 DANCE

Rip It Up, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, October 14

Strictly Come Dancing champions Harry Judd and Louis Smith teams up with JLS star Aston Merrygold in this 60s themed dancing show

www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

9 BALLET

Mayerling, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, October 15

There will be undercurrents of sexual and political intrigue in this adult ballet

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Benidorm, Milton Keynes Theatre, October 15-20

The much loved popular sitcom which ended earlier this year will be coming to Milton Keynes Theatre as part of a tour. Original cast members Jake Canuso, Janine Duvitski, Sherrie Hewson, Adam Gillen and Tony Maudsley will be reprising their roles from the sitcom.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

