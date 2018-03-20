10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 THEATRE

Crazy For You, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 20-24

Crazy For You charts the troubled love story of Bobby, son of a wealthy New York banking family and frustrated Broadway hoofer, and Polly, daughter of the proprietor of a failing theatre in Deadrock, Nevada. Sent to close the theatre down, Bobby falls for Polly and, in the guise of a Hungarian impresario, decides to save the theatre by putting on a show.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 THEATRE

Strangers on a Train, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, March 20-24

A fateful encounter takes place between two men in the dining carriage of a train crossing America. Guy is the successful businessman with a nagging jealousy; Charles is the cold, calculating chancer with a dark secret. A daring and dangerous plan develops from this casual conversation setting in motion a chain of events that will change the two men’s lives forever.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

3 THEATRE

Dick Barton Episode III Tango of Terror, Stewkley Village Hall, March 21-24

Members of a secret organisation are using all kinds of wicked means to paralyse the British Secret Service and take over the world. Key to their plot is Juan El Bigglesworth, a famous organist who is widely known as the Latin Love Thug. He dances to seduce his victims and uses music to create mayhem for the show’s heroes.

07845 489 167

4 THEATRE

Julius Caesar, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 22

Caesar returns in triumph to Rome and the people pour out of their homes to celebrate. Alarmed by the autocrat’s popularity, the educated élite conspire to bring him down. After his assassination, civil war erupts on the streets of the capital. David Morrissey and Ben Whishaw star in this show screened live to the town.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The Converters and Let There B/DC, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, March 23-24

The Converters with their rhythm and blues music perform a mix of covers and originals in classic styles. This five piece band was formed in 2014 with

members coming from different areas of music. Let There B/DC return on Saturday night delivering their own unique tribute.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Jesus Christ Superstar, All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, March 23-24

The church is staging the rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar starting at 7.30 pm at the church. Entrance is free - donations welcome. The performance is staged with traditional costume, and a live, 11-part band.

7 MUSIC

Natasha Seale, Rushmere Country Park, March 23

A firm favourite at the Tree Tops Café following three sell-out concerts Natasha brings together an all-star rhythm section from the UK jazz scene to present a mixture of contemporary classics and her own original songs. Tickets are £15.

www.greensandtrust.org/Event/natasha-seale-live-jazz-soul-and-blues

8 FILM

The Shape of Water, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 23

Set in the early 1960s, Sally Hawkins plays Elisa, a mute who works the night shift as a janitor at Occam Aerospace Research Center. One night she meets an amphibious male and become closer and develops a plan to set him free.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Juke, Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, March 24

Be prepared for a mix of soul covers and classics by the likes of The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix and Bob Dylan. Entrance is free.

01525 374350

10 COMEDY

Brian Conley, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 25

The comedian returns to Milton Keynes having performed in the pantomime Cinderella last Christmas. This show features brand new comedy, sketches and songs alongside some of his best-known material from stage and screen in a show which is likely to feature some strong language.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

