10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in the local area this week.

1 MUSIC

Andre Rieu, Maastricht Concert, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, August 22

One of the most popular live acts in the world, the King of the Waltz, André Rieu, returns for his 2018 Maastricht Concert, screened live, as he performs his hometown shows this year with a celebration of love. Amore, My Tribute to Love, is the renowned violinist’s tribute to his love for music, and his love for both of his families; his wife and children, and, of course, for his Johann Strauss Orchestra, who he has performed with for over 30 years.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

2 MUSIC

The Story of Guitar Heroes, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, August 22

Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May and Slash are just some of the outstanding guitar heroes you will have chance to experience in one amazing show. This phenomenal live concert style ‘rockumentry’ is performed by Phil Walker and his band. With more than 20 guitars used on stage, the show accurately recreates the sound and ambiance of each guitar hero starting from the 1950’s to the present day.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

3 SCREENING

Whitney plus live vocalist, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 23

Celebrate the life of a wonderful singer and enjoy her songs performed by a professional vocalist before the film. The live entertainment starts at 7.15pm. At 8pm filmmaker Kevin Macdonald examines the life and career of singer Whitney Houston. Features never-before-seen archival footage, exclusive recordings, rare performances and interviews with the people who knew her best.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Sleeping Beauty, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, August 24-25

This classic fairy tale is brought to life with original music and a host of magical characters. The king and queen are throwing a party to celebrate the birth of their beautiful daughter Princess Aurora. Everyone is invited – everyone apart from Narcissus, a cruel and wicked fairy. When Narcissus discovers she hasn’t been invited to the birthday celebrations she gate-crashes and curses the baby princess.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Infinite Wisdom/INCC/Isabelle, The Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, August 24-27

There will be live music from the bands Infinite Wisdom on Friday, INCC on Saturday and Isabelle on Monday.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Crooners, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, August 25

Big band hits the stage, with a unique and quintessentially British twist on the genre. Hits including Come Fly With Me, Beyond the Sea, Fly Me to the Moon, Mac the Knife will be performed.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

7 MUSIC

Free State Revolution, The Golden Bell, Leighton Buzzard, August 25

This four piece rock/pop covers band will be playing a mixture of different songs in their own signature style. They have been impressing audiences since 2012.

www.facebook.com/freestaterevolution/

8 CINEMA

The Incredibles 2, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, August 27-September 1

Bob Parr (Mr Incredible) is left to care for Jack-Jack while Helen (Elastigirl) is out saving the world in this animated sequel.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Leech, The Hare Inn, Leighton Buzzard, August 27

Rock covers band playing music by the likes of Oasis, The White Stripes, Nirvana and Blur.

www.lemonrock.com/leech

10 MUSIC

One Night of Queen, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 26

In 2000, Gary Mullen won ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes’ Live Grand Final, with the largest number of votes ever received in the show’s history. Gary began touring on his own and in 2002 formed The Works, to pay tribute to rock legends Queen. Since then, Gary Mullen and the Works have performed across the world to sell out audiences.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes