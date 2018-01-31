10 things to do in Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in Leighton Buzzard

1FILM

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stronger and The Mountain Between Us, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

January 31-February 2

There are two opportunities to see the latest film in the Star Wars saga, one on January 30 and another on February 2. This is followed by real life story Stronger on January 31 and drama The Mountain Between Us on February 1

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 31-February 3

Jersey Boys tells the true-life story of four boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own unique sound, and sold 100 million records worldwide.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 THEATRE

George’s Marvellous Medicine, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, January 301-February 3

Many grandmothers are lovely, kind, helpful old ladies. Not George’s Grandmother. George’s Grandmother likes to gobble up slugs and bugs, and is always telling George what to do. But one day, when his parents leave him alone with the grizzly old grunion, George takes his chance and sets about creating a brand new medicine to cure her of her cruelty. Little does he know that his perilous potion will be the start of a rather marvellous adventure.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

4 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Teletubbies Live, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, January 31-February 1

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

The 38s and Black Rose, The Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, February 2-3

Leighton Buzzard band, The 38s, will play in the town on the Friday night. They’ll play ska, punk and new wave music from the 50s to the 80s. On Saturday, Black Rose Society provide an evening of classic rock and metal covers with numbers by Motley Crue, Motorhead, Def Leppard and Thin Lizzy. Music starts at 9.30pm

www.thewheatie.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Nathan Carter and his band, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 2

Nathan and his six-man band perform a variety of country, Irish, pop and ballads; music for people of all ages. Nathan is an expert accordion player so you can expect a hand-clapping and foot-tapping hooley. He has achieved success with his famous song, Wagon Wheel, and has toured across the United Kingdom.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

7 COMEDY

Barnstormers, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 3

Three top comedians will be lining up to lift the new year blues as this comedy club returns. Jay Handley, Eleanor Tiernan and Barry Castagnola perform in the event compered by Kevin Precious.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

8 PANTOMIME

Dick Whittington, St Leonard’s Church Hall, Heath and Reach, February 3

Audiences will follow the struggles of Dick and his cat as they battle their arch-enemy King Rat and

his band of little rats on sea and on land and even after they are shipwrecked on the faraway desert island of

Bali-Bali.

Helped – or perhaps hindered – by a couple of incompetent odd job men, will Dick finally overcome his enemies and win the hand of the lovely Alice, daughter of bumbling Alderman Fitzwarren?

www.ticketsource.co.uk/slap

9 MUSIC

Isabelle, The Golden Bell, Leighton Buzzard, February 3

The band, Isabelle, is a five- piece, female-fronted band, best described as having an edgy pop rock sound with a twist of funk and soul. They play motown, rock, pop, indie and funk.

www.facebook.com/thebandisabelle

10 MUSIC

Alison Carter, The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach, February 4

There will be an afternoon of smooth jazz being played by Alison Carter at the pub. The gig is free and it runs from 1pm to 3pm.

www.theheathinn.com

