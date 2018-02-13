10 things to do in Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard

1 THEATRE

Blood Brothers, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, February 13-17

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Lyn Paul returns to the iconic role she has played many times in the West End.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

2 THEATRE

Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella, Milton Keynes Theatre,

February 13-17

Matthew Bourne’s interpretation of the classic fairy tale has, at its heart, a true Second World War romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night

for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the Blitz.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 COMEDY

Comedy at the Brewery, Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company, February 14

Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co. presents Comedy at the Brewery. Up-and-coming circuit comedians perform in the town’s very own brewery. Go along for great comics and superb beer. There will be five comedians for the night.

www.brewerycomedy.com/leighton-buzzard

4 THEATRE SCREENING

Twelfth Night, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre,

February 14

Starring Kara Tointon and Adrian Edmondson, Twelfth Night is a tale of unrequited love – hilarious and heartbreaking. Two twins are separated in a shipwreck and forced to fend for themselves in a strange land. This performance is beamed live from the RSC.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 CINEMA

Beauty and the Beast, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 15

This is your chance to sing your heart out to the Disney songs of your childhood such as Be our Guest, Belle, Gaston and not forgetting the Beauty and The Beast.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

The Zeroes and The Retros, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, February 16-17

The Zeroes are now in their 13th year of performing and return to the venue. They play a mix of around 60% covers and some

brilliant self-penned numbers. The Retros will play loud, fast and furious old school rock music. The band have recently released a new CD called Third Time Lucky.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

7 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Cheddington Village Hall, February 16-18

This fun traditional pantomime, Cinderella, is written by Nick Russon and Ian Gower. Cinderella was the first show by Cheddington Pantomime Group and this latest version will be equally lavish and entertaining. It features a cast of 40 adults and children, lively song and dance routines and the usual hilarious panto gags and lots of audience participation.

www.cheddingtonpanto.com

8 CINEMA

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre,

February 16

Months after her daughter’s murder and with no arrests forthcoming, Mildred Hayes takes it upon herself to ask questions of their chief of Police, William Willoughby. When a violent deputy gets involved, things escalate rapidly.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

The Decades, Wing Sports and Social Club, February 17

Popular music from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, including pop, rock, motown, country. Two-part vocal harmony and no backing tracks with everything played live.



10 THEATRE

The Case of the Frightened Lady, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, February 19-24

When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a ruthless murder at Mark’s Priory, the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. The household is controlled by the family physician, the footmen behave more like guests than servants and the secretary is afraid for her life. As Tanner moves closer to the heart of the mystery he uncovers a shocking and closely guarded secret…

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

