10 things to do in Leighton Buzzard this week

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard.

1 BIRDWATCHING

Tree Tops Talk: An Introduction to Herons, Rushmere Country Park, February 6

Judith will take a look at the heron family with a little heron history, their breeding, biology and eating habits and a closer look at the herons of Rushmere, as we await their imminent return here to nest. Tickets are £4 and the talk starts at 11am.

www.greensandtrust.org/Event/introduction-to-herons

2 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, February 6-10

Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off in this multi award-winning smash hit comedy. The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does! As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue!

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

3 OPERA

Tosca, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 7

Puccini’s operatic thriller by the Royal Opera House is beamed live to the venue. The painter Mario Cavaradossi helps a fugitive escape – and so attracts the attention of Scarpia, the sadistic Chief of Police. Scarpia captures Cavaradossi and has him tortured within earshot of his lover, the singer Tosca.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Anton and Erin - From Broadway to Hollywood, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 7

Join the nation’s favourite ballroom couple, Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag, when they return with an exciting new show for 2018 as they celebrate the golden age of Hollywood. Featuring dazzling new choreography, sparkling costumes and a sensational show band.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 CINEMA

The Greatest Showman, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 9

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum comes an original musical extravaganza telling of the birth of show business and the world’s greatest travelling entertainer. Hugh Jackman stars.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Just Nuisance and No Such Thing, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, February 9-10

Just Nuisance are a contemporary classic rock covers band who play tracks by the likes of The Who through to The Foo Fighters. They play on Friday while No Such Thing perform on Saturday with a mix of rock and punk.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Laura Snowden, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 10

Promising young guitarist Laura Snowden performs in this concert organised by Leighton Buzzard Music Club. She will be playing music by Bach, Lennox Berkeley,

Federico Torroba, Fernando Sor, Giulio Regondi, and some of her own compositions.

www.lbmusic.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Deaf Shepherd, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, February 10

The high energy pop and rock act from St Albans will perform at the town pub. They perform an eclectic mix of music covering the likes of the Fratellis, Ian Dury and the Blockheads, Franz Ferdinand, Razorlight, Snow Patrol, Stereophonics, the Verve, the Chillis and Elvis Costello.

www.facebook.com/Deaf-Shepherd-1573859849515154/

9 MUSIC

BackBeat, Royal British Legion, Heath and Reach, February 10

This three piece (old) boy band sure filled the dance floor on their last visit with a wide variety of hits from 50’s to 80’s. The music starts at 8pm and entrance is £7.50.

10 THEATRE

Sister Act Live Choir, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 10

See the box office hit film Sister Act like never before, in HD, on a huge screen whilst a 25-piece gospel choir and band accompany the on-screen nuns, singing hit songs from the film’s original soundtrack live. The Uplifted Voices choir give powerful, goosebumps-inducing performances of songs like My God, and I Will Follow Him to give you a brand new and unique live cinema experience that you’ll thank God you didn’t miss.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

