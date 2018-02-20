10 things to do in Leighton Buzzard this week

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard

1 THEATRE

The Case of the Frightened Lady, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, February 20-24

When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a ruthless murder at Mark’s Priory, the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. The household is controlled by the family physician, the footmen behave more like guests than servants and the secretary Isla is afraid for her life. And then Tanner discovers a shocking secret.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

2 THEATRE

Beautiful, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 20-24

It tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 SCREENING

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 22

On a steamy night in Mississippi, a Southern family gather at their cotton plantation to celebrate Big Daddy’s birthday. The scorching heat is almost as oppressive as the lies they tell. Sienna Miller stars in tis show.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Huggy Flares and Radio Generation, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, February 23-24

Huggy Flares will entertain with two hours of hits from the 60s through to the 90s on Friday night. Saturday sees the first visit by new wave and post punk band Radio Generation. They play covers by songs by Elvis Costello, Iggy Pop and Kraftwerk. Music starts at about 9.30pm and entry is free.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Vintage, Royal British Legion, Heath and Reach, February 23

The band burst onto the scene four years ago and go from strength to strength getting rave reviews throughout the country. They will be playing songs from such artistes as Eddie Cochran, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly, Elvis to name just a few. It starts at 7.30pm.

01525 237923

6 MUSIC

Ryan Beange, Rushmere Country Park, February 23

Making his first appearance at the Tree Tops Caféis Ryan Beange who will perform songs from the Rat Pack era with classic big band hits from Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr, Dean Martin, Michael Buble and more. Tickets are £15 and food available from 6pm.

www.greensandtrust.org/Event/ryan-beange

7 THEATRE

Annie, Vandyke Upper School, Leighton Buzzard, February 24-25

Join orphan Annie and a host of others in this one act version of the famous musical Annie including It’s the Hard Knock Life and Tomorrow. There will be six performances of the show staged by Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre and will raise funds for Dogs for Good.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/event/226741

8 CINEMA

Pitch Perfect 3, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 24

Pitch Perfect comes of age and delivers it’s final bow in style and with a tongue planted firmly in it’s cheek. The tired riff-off gets a huge new twist and the girls go from calamity to catastrophe before finding their way, with special guests and great music.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 MUSICALS

The Magic of Musicals, All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, February 24

A concert of memorable and toe-tapping numbers from popular musicals, featuring the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra and Grand Union Community Choir. Programme includes music from the Sound of Music, Les Miserables, Shrek and more.

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-magic-of-musicals-tickets-41924413048

10 MUSIC

Century of Soul, The Heath Inn, Leighton Buzzard, February 24

A crazy night of funky soul and RnB by A Century Of Soul featuring some great musicians playing some iconic songs. The five piece band will be performing from 9pm and entrance to the event is free.

