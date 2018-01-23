5 things to do in Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding area.

1 PANTOMIME

Aladdin, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. January 25-27

It is the final few performances of the latest pantomime by Leighton Buzzard Drama Group. The three week run of Aladdin comes to an end this week. Join the popular group in old Peking as we seeAladdin, Wishee Washee and Widow Twanky on a magical adventure. Comedy policemen, an evil magician and a rusty old lamp are all there too. Full of sing-a-long tunes, beautiful costumes and plenty of pantomime mischief, it’s a must for all the family. Tickets are likely to be in demand so people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 MUSIC

Strontium Dog and Big in Brazil, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, January 25-26

Friday sees the first visit of Strontium Dog to the Wheatsheaf. The band are from Hitchin and

cover rock, metal and Indie numbers which include Seven Nation Army and Arctic Monkeys

songs. Also include are a sprinkling of their own material interlaced into the mix including

‘Ferric Adult Male Human’ and others. The band are: Rock Stilson, Jake E Penge, Spiv Shamrock on drums, Titus F and Ricky Vincenzo. On Saturday Big in Brazil, a pop rock band from Bedfordshire return to play at the Wheatsheaf. They cover a wide range of modern and classic songs guaranteed to get everyone up and dancing. The varied set includes songs from Blondie, Florence and the Machine, Bruno Mars, Chic, Sister Sledge, Muse, Stereophonics and much more. The bad is made up of Sacha on lead guitar and rhythm guitar, Rich on keyboard and backing vocals, Lisa (a diva from Leighton Buzzard) on lead vocals, Graham on drums and backing vocals

and finally Zep on bass guitar, backing vocals and bad jokes! Music starts at about 9.30pm and admission is free.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

3 PANTOMIME

Cinderella, Eaton Bray Village Hall, January 26-28

It’s panto time again (oh yes it is)! And this year’s treat from Eaton Bray’s Curtain Call Theatre Group is the classic favourite Cinderella! Join Cinders, Buttons, the Ugly Sisters (Kim and Aggie), Dandini, the Prince Charming and a couple of crazy ostriches for a classic tale of good verses evil, love and a dose of family silliness. Written by local and award winning Gavyn Lugsden this show is set to tickle every funny bone. Tickets for the show are £6 and they are selling out fast so people are being advised to book as soon as possible to ensure getting to see the show.

www.curtaincalltheatregroup.co.uk or call 07412 640396

4 MUSIC

Rock and roll, Royal British Legion, Heath and Reach, January 27

The venue commence their 2018 season of live rock ‘n’ roll on Saturday when they present Northampton based trio Rockin’em.

The band have been making great strides on the circuit playing an excellent range of Jive, Stroll and boppin tunes and have recently been invited to play at a number of top European concerts. The evening also features top Rock ‘n’ roll DJ Andy ‘The Tartan Ted’.

Entry is payable on the door. Doors open 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome.

01525 237923

5 PANTOMIME

Dick Whittington, St Leonard’s Church Hall, Heath and Reach, January 27

Pantomime returns to Heath and Reach this month as popular local group SLAP (St Leonard’s Amateur Players) present their version of the well-known story of Dick Whittington.

Audiences will follow the struggles of Dick and his cat as they battle their arch-enemy King Rat andhis band of little rats on sea and on land and even after they are shipwrecked on the faraway desert island of Bali-Bali.

Helped – or perhaps hindered – by a couple of incompetent odd job men, will Dick finally overcome his enemies and win the hand of the lovely Alice, daughter of bumbling Alderman Fitzwarren?

Performances take place at 2pm or 7.30pm, Tickets are £7 for adults and £4.50 for children.

If you don’t get the chance to see it on Saturday, there will be another two performances for the following weekend.

01525 377047 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/slap

