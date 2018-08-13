Ahoy my hearties as children’s story heads to Houghton Regis

Set sail on a swashbuclking high sea adventure for the whole family taking place this weekend.

Pirate Pearl and the Big Blue Monster will have two performances on Saturday August 18 at 1.30pm and 4pm at Houghton Hall Park.

Hop aboard the good ship Mirabel and join our rollicking adventures on the high seas. Pirate Pearl lives with her crusty old crew, Barnacle the dog and Mr Puskins the cat. One day, Pearl finds a stowaway onboard ship. It’s a baby monster, but, if you feed a baby monster, it grows into a Big Clumsy Monster.

Will baby monster ever find his mummy or will Pearl be stuck with smelly bums and stinky nappies forever.

The show is packed with songs, puppets and live music and is designed to have everyone singing along, dancing in the aisles and laughing till your sides split.

Organisers have said if it rains the show will go ahead and that waterproof shelter will be provided. People are advised to bring along a blanket, or low-backed seating.

The show is suitable for children aged three plus and is also interactive meaning that people can join in.

People are also able to bring a long a picnic for the show.

Tickets for the show are £10 for adults, £8.50 for concessions and £34 for a family ticket of two adults and two children. They can be booked by calling the box office of the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre who can be reached by phoning 0300 300 8125 or alternatively visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk