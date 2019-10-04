Anniversary barn dance will celebrate 50 years of Leighton Buzzard Mencap

Leighton Buzzard Mencap is inviting people to come along and party at its anniversary barn dance to celebrate 50 years of history.

On October 12, go along and dance to live music with the ‘Ouzel Valley Ranters’ band.

Leighton Buzzard Mencap

Take your own food to share, plus your own favourite drink and a glass for an evening of dancing, laughter and fun at Wing Village Hall... and no previous dance experience is necessary!

A Leighton Buzzard Mencap spokeswoman, said: “Leighton Buzzard Mencap was founded in 1969 by Rex and Anne Watson.

“Their daughter, Sarah, has Down’s Syndrome, but they found that there was no local support.

“50 years later, the group is still flourishing and has grown into several distinct groups, supporting people with learning difficulties and their families.

“As well as a monthly coffee morning where parents meet to give mutual support, there are three weekly groups: ‘Opportunity Group’ for pre-school children and their parents (currently actively advertising for new members); ‘High 5s’ youth club for youngsters aged eight to 18 years); and‘Friends Within’ for adults; you may have seen them in July, singing and signing away on a carnival float.”

She added: “Barn dances are great. They can be wonderfully fun, inclusive events, catering for all ages and abilities.

“It is not about getting it right, but it is something to be enjoyed with others.

“We hope our celebrations will increase our profile and inspire others to volunteer at our clubs or for roles on our committee.”

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, until 10pm.

Barn dance tickets: £8/£5, available via info@lbmencap.org or 01525 378262.

Leighton Buzzard Mencap are affiliated to Royal Mencap but run entirely on a voluntary basis and depend on external contributions.

Get involved: www.lbmencap.org