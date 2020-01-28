Peppa Pig is heading to Dunstable's Grove Theatre

Peppa Pig is going on a day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, to Dunstable's Grove Theatre.

Families can enjoy a road-trip full of fun adventures, from castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice-creams to muddy puddles – there is something for all the family to enjoy, including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

Peppa Pig Live is coming to Dunstable

The new Peppa Pig live show, packed full of songs, games and laughter, will be at the Grove Theatre on Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9, at 10am, 1pm and 4pm.

For more information and tickets visit: www.grovetheatre.co.uk.