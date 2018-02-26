Barnstorming night of comedy in Leighton Buzzard

Two popular comedians will be providing the jokes as a comedy club returns to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Saturday.

Debra-Jane Appleby and Radu Isac will perform at the Barnstormers night compered by Kevin Precious. One more act is still to be announced.

Widely aclaimed as one of the most popular comedians working on the circuit, Debra-Jane was the Winner of both The Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year, and Funny Women Comedy Award in 2005.

Debra has appeared the BBC’s 28 Acts in 28 Minutes and on Paramount Comedy’s The World Stands Up as well as number of appearances on BBC Radio 5 Live, and as a guest on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour.

Meanwhile Romanian professional stand up comedian Radu Isac is making the transition to English speaking comedy.

He has appeared on Comedy Central’s Extra Stand up Express in 2014, the BBC World Service - What Makes The World Laugh in 2016 as well as the Fresh From the Fringe in 2017 on BBC Radio 4.

He has been described by the comedy website Chortle as: “Simultaneously sweet and dark, cynical and tricksy.”

The entertainment starts at 8pm.

Tickets for the show are £10 if booked in advance or £12 on the door subject to availability.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or alternatively visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.