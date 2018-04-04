Big night of laughter comes to Leighton Buzzard

Three comedians will be aiming to bring laughter to Leighton Buzzard with a comedy club returning at the weekend.

Karen Bayley, Luke Kempner and Steve Best will provide the entertainment at the Barnstomers night at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on Saturday.

The first ever female winner of the prestigious Comedy Store King Gong award, Karen was also a BBC New Comedy Awards Showcase finalist and Babycham Funny Women finalist, all when launching onto the UK comedy circuit in 2003.

Luke garnered global attention in 2012 with his hit viral video Downstairs At Downton. Since then, Luke has gone from strength to strength, taking his one man show The Only Way Is Downton to theatres and festivals across the UK, including Latitude and two years at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He also took the show to Moscow, Spain, the USA and Toronto. 2016 saw Luke return to the Edinburgh Fringe for a sell-out run of his new show Judi Dench Broke My Heart which he is touring the UK with this year.

Steve Best is rapidly building a reputation as a great visual comic, harnessing a mind-boggling array of gadgets and gags to keep his audience in stitches. His unique form of slapstick comedy is backed up with astounding talent.

Kevin Precious will once again compere the event.

Tickets for the show are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk