Bippo's clowning around in Leighton Buzzard

A brand new comedy show is coming to a school in Leighton Buzzard to entertain children over the half term.

Bippo the Clown’s The Greatest Sillyman’s Tour will bring his Laughter Hour tour to the Cedars Upper School Theatre in Mentmore Road.

Performances will take place on Saturday April 7 and Sunday April 8.

The world could do with a good old laugh and it has been designed for the audience to leave their troubles at the door.

The show has been described as a face achingly funny show for the entire family.

There are three performances of the show and people are being urged to book tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment because the show is selling out fast.

The Leighton Buzzard school will host the performances runs at 2pm to 5pm on Saturday April 7 and then at 5pm on Sunday April 8.

A spokesman for the show said to expect the unexpected and that he is one of the most popular clowns of the country he will have you falling off your seats.

The star has been appearing in the circus as well as television and theatrical appearances for the last 15 years and has consistently amazed audiences who come along to see him.

He has also received many five star reviews for his show after visitors left comments on his Facebook page.

Tickets for the show are £10 and these can be booked by visiting the-greatest-sillyman-tour.myshopify.com. For more about Bippo visit www.facebook.com/bippotheclown