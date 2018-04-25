Blackadder Goes Forth to Leighton Buzzard

Fresh from performing a contemporary comedy, Leighton Buzzard Drama Group are taking on a vintage comedy for their next production.

Tickets have gone on sale for Blackadder Goes Forth for six performances running from Thursday to Saturday, July 5 to 14.

The group will stage three classic episodes from the final fourth series of the comedy series written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton.

It depicts the regular characters of Blackadder, Baldrick and Melchett, this time relocated to the trenches of France during the First World War.

In the episode Private Plane it will see Blackadder and his friends join the Air Corps, wrongly believing it will be less dangerous than being in the trenches.

This will be followed by the episode titled General Hospital which sees the general asking Blackadder to find a spy in the hospital. Suspicion falls on one of the patients who has a thick German accent and an interest in all things military.

The final episode is appropriately called Goodbye and sees Blackadder pretending that he is insane to avoid certain death carrying out the general’s order for the big push.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions excluding booking fees. There is a 25 per cent discount on tickets six weeks before the first performance. To book call box office on 0300 300 8125 or by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

For further information about Leighton Buzzard Drama Group visit www.lbdg.org.uk or, alternatively, find them on Facebook and Twitter.