Children's show comes to Leighton Buzzard

A theatre company from Bedfordshire will be bringing a new take to a classic poem to stage in Leighton Buzzard later this month.

The Owl and the Pussycat can be seen at the town’s library theatre on Saturday June 23.

It has been produced by Full House Theatre who are based in Ampthill and have been producing theatre for children for the last 17 years,

The show has toured around the entire country and the performance of Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre will be the final dates of the tour which started in April.

The Owl and the Pussycat has been made for children aged three and above and is a twist on the tale, taking inspiration from Edward Lear’s unfinished poem The Children of the Owl and the Pussycat.

Join Owly-cat and fellow family members, Jumblie and Quangle Wangle Quee, in a story all about where, what and who our family really are.

The spongetaneous trio travel to the dolomphious land where the bong tree grows, learning all about the creatures who live there and their curious habits.

Will this meloobious family return together, will they always be a three?

Written by creative directors Ben Miles and Harriet Hardie, with music by award winning composer Rebecca Applin and design by renowned theatre designer Sophia Lovell Smith this new show is a story that’s sure to delight and surprise young and old alike.

Performances take place at 11.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday June 23.

Tickets for the show cost £7.50 for adults and £6 for concessions excluding booking fees.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 0300 300 8125.