Comedians to make you laugh out loud in Leighton Buzzard

There will be three top comedians aiming to make audiences in Leighton Buzzard laugh as a regular comedy night returns.

Barnstomers will be held this Saturday at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre with Paul Pirie, Chris Stokes and Jon Pearson appearing. Regular compere Kevin Precious will once again be hosting the event.

Paul Pirie began his stand-up career after giving up acting to pursue the funny man that lies within, quickly establishing himself on the Scottish comedy circuit as long ago as 2004.

He has appeared at a number of comedy clubs across the country as well as a number of television appearances.

Chris has recently supported Milton Jones on his UK tour, The Temple of Daft, and will be doing so again this year on his new UK tour Milton Jones is Out There.

He has also cropped up on BBC Three, Dave and a bit on Radios 4 and 5Live.

Jon Pearson will be bringing laid-back storytelling that has audiences hanging on his every word.

With tales based around his own life experiences, his anecdotes are relatable and certain to have people in hysterics. He began stand-up comedy in 2010 and has appeared regularly at comedy clubs in the UK ever since as well as having two shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Tickets for the show are £10 in advance or £12 if bought on the door, subject to availability.

They can be bought by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk where more details can be found.