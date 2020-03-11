Determined Leighton Buzzard singer Cameo wins Battle Round in ITV’s The Voice

A talented Leighton Buzzard music student fought her way through the Battle Rounds to pursue her dream of winning ITV singing contest The Voice.

Cameo Williams, 18, was up against fellow contestant Brian Corbett in Saturday’s episode, as the pair performed ‘Eternal Flame’ to impress mentor and judge Olly Murs.

Brian, presenter Emma Willis, and Cameo. Credit: Rachel Joseph for ITV plc.

In the end, Cameo’s passionate rendition of the pop hit meant that Olly kept her on his team, saying goodbye to performer Brian instead.

Cameo told the LBO: “It was really strange at first to be working with another vocalist because I’m really not used to that - I’m a solo performer.

“It was less of a ‘battle’ and more of a duet - that’s the mindset we had.

“The song choice wasn’t amazing; his tone is very different and same with mine, so we didn’t have the opportunity to show what we can do. But we have to trust Olly.

“It was amazing [to get through]. I was so grateful but it was so hard to say goodbye to someone you have worked with. I talk to Brian quite a bit and I know he’s gonna do amazing.”

Cameo’s proud parents, mum Karan, and stepdad, Voja, were in the audience and Cameo was delighted to see them after the show.

She said: “They were really, really happy with it. My stepdad is musical and as soon as I was off stage I said: ‘What do you think?’

“I find his opinion really reassuring and trust in everything he has to say.

“He thought the same as me - it went so quickly that it’s hard to pin point what could have been better.

“They are both so exteremely supportive and my mum gets just as nervous as me!”

Cameo would like to thank everyone in LBO land for their support and guidance. She will now have to fight to stay in Team Olly during the next round of the singing contest: ‘the Knockouts’.