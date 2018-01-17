Dick’s journey to Heath and Reach

The festive season might be over but there is still time for one last hurrah with a popular pantomime being performed later this month.

The popular local group, St Leonard’s Amateur Players, commonly known as SLAP, will present their take on the classic tale, Dick Whittington.

Performances take place on both Saturday, January 27 and Saturday, February 3.

It can be seen at St Leonard’s Church Hall, in Heath and Reach, at 2pm and 7.30pm on both days.

Audiences will follow the struggles of Dick and his cat as they battle their arch-enemy, King Rat, and his band of little rats on sea and on land and even after they are shipwrecked on the faraway desert island of Bali-Bali.

Helped – or perhaps hindered – by a couple of incompetent odd job men, will Dick finally overcome his enemies and win the hand of the lovely Alice, daughter of bumbling Alderman Fitzwarren?

Tickets cost £7 for adults and £4.50 for children.

Audiences have been warned that tickets for the show are selling fast and people are being advised to book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

For further details about the pantomime or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01525 377047 or alternatively they can be booked online by visiting www.

ticketsource.co.uk/slap

To find out more about the group or to get involved in future pantomimes that they produce, visit www.saintleonardschurch.com/slap/

