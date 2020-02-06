Discover punk and reggae as second hand vinyl shop opens in Leighton Buzzard this Friday

Leighton Buzzard music fans are in a spin as a second hand record shop is coming to town, ready to take visitors dancing back through the decades.

GAZZA Records will be inviting customers in to listen to the cool crackle of vinyl from Friday, February 7, when the new store opens in Bell Alley.

Visit Gazza Records for LPs, singles, memorabilia, and a free coffee.

The business specialises in punk and reggae, but will also be selling vinyls from the 50s to the 90s, satisfying the ear of many musical clients.

Gary Ison, owner and proprietor, said: “The shop’s USP is that it’s fairly rough and dirty, a place where people can come and dig around - we call them ‘crate diggers’.

“It’s an environment where people can go in and relax under no pressure. Other record shops are a bit more formalised.

“It’s always been an interest of mine and an ambition since I stopped working.

“I ended up in a corporate life, but from the age of 16 I was in bands and I still dip in and out now. I also promote first generation early days punk.”

Gary himself has brushed shoulders with musical stars and taught Madness member Mark Bedford how to play the guitar whilst they were both ambitious teenagers living in London.

Meanwhile, during his heyday playing in bands, Gary supported punk rockers 999 on tour, and before he moved into the world of advertising he spent time as a writer for Sounds magazine.

Gary said: “The music makes me feel young again and I can reflect on my youth.

“If anyone wants to find out more, they can pop in for a free cup of coffee and I will play them some stuff.

“I know a lot about the subject if people are interested in finding out about bands and different genres.

“People can also come to us if they wish to sell their records.”

Gary, who lives in nearby Pitstone, also wished to thank his brother Terry, who buys and sources vinyl records from London – and it’s becoming a race against time.

Gary added: “The value in punk records is unbelievable. They are becoming scarce.

“The people involved over time are dying and either their belongings disappear with them or they are sold. The original stuff is becoming quite valuable now.”

Opening: 10am - 5pm on Fridays, Saturdays and sometimes Tuesdays. Facebook: Gazza Records