Don't miss Concert in the Park and Fun Dog Show at Rushmere!

Rushmere Country Park in Heath and Reach is gearing up for its annual fundraising weekend.

Kicking off the festivities is Concert in the Park on Saturday, August 10, with Milton Keynes based four piece acoustic band Inlak’esh headlining. Also from Milton Keynes are alt-pop group Gwen and the Good Thing, while Noah’s Cape, an acoustic folk trio, will bring their own special brand of ‘folky-tainment’.

Inlakesh



Orchestral Manoeuvres in Jazz, a 19-piece jazz orchestra, willalso play a variety of arrangements from classic swing to modern jazz.



The park’s annual Summer Fayre and Fun Dog Show takes place on Sunday, August 11, from 11am – 4pm. Go and join in the fun and games – no tickets required. Admission is free, with arts, crafts, refreshments and a whole host of fun activities on the meadow.



The Fun Dog Show, sponsored by Denne Country Stores, kicks off at 12 noon – entry is £2 per category.



Concert in the Park will be held on the meadow at 5pm with food stalls, a beer tent and amusements for children. Tickets cost £12 (adults) and £8 (concessions: ages four-16, over 65s and NUS student card holders). Under 3s go free.

Gwen and the Good Thing



All proceeds go towards the running of the 400 acre park which is managed on a not for profit basis by local environmental charity The Greensand Trust.



The park’s £3 exit parking fee will apply for both events. There may be separate charges for amusements and trails.



Tickets: www.greensandtrust.org/concert-in-the-park-2019

