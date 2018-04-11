Early music ensemble at Linslade

An early music ensemble featuring a former Cedars School pupil will perform in Linslade at the weekend.

Andrew Hopper is part of The K’Antu Ensemble who will perform at St Barnabas Church on Saturday April 14. The concert has been organised by Leighton Buzzard Music Club.

The acclaimed early music group has broadcast live on BBC Radio 3, and have won many musical awards.

They jave been described by Early Music Today Magazine as “ Terrifically interesting and enjoyable – their performances are joyously individual” , and by Howard Skempton, composer, as “A breath of fresh air: early music presented with beguiling virtuosity and inventiveness”.

The programme of early folk songs, music and dances will be performed by:

Ruth Hopkins, Soprano, Sarah Langdon, Alto, Ben Mitchell, tenor, Tymoteusz Jozwiak as well as the aforementioned Andrew Hopper as, basses.

Their instruments comprise baroque violin ,recorders, baroque guitar, viola da gamba and percussion.

Leighton Buzzard Music Club organise mostly classical concerts at venues across the area.

The concert starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 for adults, £12.50 for members of LB Music Club and £5 for students. Accompanied children aged 16 and under free. They are available on the door, or in advance from Room No. 9 and Selections, High St. Leighton Buzzard, or online from www.lbmusic.co.uk where more details are available.