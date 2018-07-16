Edinburgh previews in Leighton Buzzard

Two top comedians will be performing at Leighton Buzzard’s Library Theatre this weekend.

Jim Tavare and regular Barnstormers compere Kevin Precious will be presenting previews of shows that they will be taking to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival later this month.

In Unholier Than Thou Kevin outlines his experiences as a non-believing Religious Studies Teacher and a Humanist.

Meanwhile BAFTA award winning Harry Potter actor and double bassist Jim Tavare uses a 2017 accident as the basis for the start of his show in From Deadpan to Bedpan

He was involved in a near fatal head-on automobile collision in Los Angeles.

Jim tells the story of how a quick trip to the shops changed his life forever.

He has received many positive reviews for his shows with The Independent describing him as: “One of the funniest and most original performers around.” The Guardian used the words fresh, funny and imaginative to describe Jim while List said he was: “As dry as a critic’s mouth in the morning.”

The Jim Tavare and Kevin Precious: Edinburgh Preview Double Bill can be seen onSaturday July 21.

Tickets for the show cost from £8 excluding booking with the doors opening at 7.15pm and the entertainment starting at 8pm.

The regular Barnstomers comedy nights will return to Leighton Buzzard in September.

To book tickets for the comedy night visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.