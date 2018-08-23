Fab Four steer Yellow Submarine to Leighton Buzzard

Get ready to see Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds and relive the songs of The Beatles with a screening of a very special film.

Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre will be screening Yellow Submarine on Friday, August 31.

It marks the 50th anniversary of this groundbreaking animation.

Visitors can join in the psychedelic themed 60s fancy dress and enjoy mocktails at the bar celebrating the yellow submarine and blue meanies.

There will be prizes for best dress on the night.

The music-loving inhabitants of Pepperland are under siege by the Blue Meanies, a nasty group of music-hating creatures.

The Lord Mayor of Pepperland, played by Dick Emery, dispatches sailor Old Fred Lance Percival to Liverpool, England, where he is to recruit the help of the Beatles namely John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The sympathetic Beatles ride a yellow submarine to the occupied Pepperland, where the Blue Meanies have no chance against the Fab Four’s groovy tunes.

Among the songs in the show are Eleanor Rigby, A Day in the Life, All Together Now, When I’m Sixty Four and Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The screening starts at 8pm. Tickets for the show cost between £4.30 and £6.70 excluding booking fees.

For further information about the screening or to book tickets call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.