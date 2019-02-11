Five of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From gazing at the stars to colourful family theatre, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Half-term activities, Leighton Buzzard Library, February 12 to 16

There’s plenty to keep the children entertained at libraries this half term - drop in for some crafts or activities and take home some books or a microbit and have a go at coding. At Leighton Buzzard Library there are craft sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the family show Full of Beans is staged on Thursday and Friday, along with an array of other craft activities, while Lego Club meets on Saturday.

2 FAMILY

Stargazing at Dunstable Downs, February 12 to 15

There’s star-filled fun for all the family at Dunstable Downs this week. Dark Sky Wales are returning with their pop-up Planetarium and Space Show, while stargazing evenings are being held on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with a special Valentine’s stargazing night on Thursday. Visitor experience manager Stacey Catchpole said: “We are really excited to have the team from Dark Sky Wales coming again this year. It was so popular last year that they are bringing their bigger planetarium this year and we have added some extra events. The Downs is a perfect place to take a journey into space – sometimes it feels like we are already halfway there!” As well as the planetarium there will be many other fun activities going on including face painting, space colouring, a space themed photo booth and, if the weather is good, there will also be telescopes to take a closer look into space. Space-themed food is also available.

3 MUSIC

Nathan Carter, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, February 14

Irish music star Nathan Carter is fast becoming one of the UK’s most prolific touring artists, with his energetic showmanship proving irresistible for fans across the UK. As one of Ireland’s biggest live music acts, Nathan is becoming a household name, with tracks from Stayin’ Up All Night becoming hits, such as Wagon Wheel and I Wanna Dance. Having played arena shows at the 3Arena Dublin and SSE Arena Belfast, last summer he cemented his superstar status performing for Pope Francis at the World Meeting of Families event in Croke Park Dublin.

Success has been replicated in the pop charts – he’s previously beaten the likes of Drake and Beyonce to the top in Ireland.

Growing up in a house where country and western music filled the air, from the age of four he learned to play guitar, piano and accordion, which play a big part in the show.

4 MUSIC

Paul Carrack, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 15

One of Britain’s most revered vocalists heads to Milton Keynes this week. The BBC dubbed Carrack “The Man with the Golden Voice”, while Record Collector remarked: “If vocal talent equalled financial success, Paul Carrack would be a bigger name than legends such as Phil Collins or Elton John.”

5 FAMILY

Half-term activities, Milton Keynes Museum, February 11 to 15

Delve into the science of colour with fun experiments and ‘emotion potion’ making, along with the usual array of museum attractions.

