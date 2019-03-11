Five of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From a charming musical to a classic comedy, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Slipper and the Rose, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 15 and 16

Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre presents this lively and charming musical version of Cinderella. Expect a cast of familiar and less familiar characters – there is Cinderella, of course, and her stepmother and step sisters, as well as a prince and his companions. But there are also a King and Queen desperate for their son to make a politically important marriage, the Lord Chamberlain and his team trying to keep some sort of order, and a Fairy Godmother with just too much to do and not enough magic to go round. The group promise a fabulous show for all the family, tackled with their customary flair, talent and energy.

Details: centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com/shows



2 THEATRE

The Bodyguard, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 12 to 23

The international, award-winning hit musical based on the blockbuster film The Bodyguard is back. Following her triumphant West End run and sell-out UK tour, Alexandra Burke returns as Rachel Marron. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, Greatest Love Of All, Million Dollar Bill, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and one of the greatest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Details: atgtickets.com



3 NATURE

Tree Tops Talk: Wildlife on a Mid Beds Farm, Rushmere Country Park, March 14

Greensand Trust volunteer Dave Parsons has been recording local wildlife for over 30 years and involved in farm life for a lot longer. His talk will focus mainly on birds but he will also cover other species found in Central Bedfordshire - a must for anyone interested in local wildlife. Visitors to the park can also take part in a Heron Watch, with volunteers on hand with binoculars and a telescope. There are also cameras producing a live feed from two of the nests for live action.

Details: greensandtrust.org



4 CHARITY

Spring fair, Salvation Army Hall, Lammas Walk, Leighton Linslade, March 15

Leighton Linslade Cancer Support Group hosts this fundraising event, with tea, coffee, pancakes and biscuits, along with stalls selling cakes, clothes, bric-a-brac and more.

Details: e-voice.org.uk/leightoncancersupport



5 THEATRE

Abigail’s Party, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, March 18 to 23

Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Mike Leigh’s comedy classic. Beverly and her husband Laurence are throwing a party for their newly-wed neighbours, Tony and Angela. Joining them is highly strung Susan who’s been banished from the party of her teenage daughter Abigail. Welcome to 1970s suburbia and its heady mix of free-flowing cocktails, classic disco and cheese and pineapple sticks. As tensions rise and tempers flare, the sheen of respectability is torn away by the warring couples with hilarious and potentially disastrous consequences. The play has been described by The Guardian as “one of the greatest plays about the human condition ever written”.

Details: atgtickets.com