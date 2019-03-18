Five of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From an insight into Shakespeare to a smash-hit musical, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 CINEMA SCREENING

Movies for the More Mature: All is True (12A), Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 22

Ben Elton writes the last days of William Shakespeare, with a cast including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen and Kenneth Branagh. Disaster strikes when the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, and devastated, Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a troubled past, a neglected family and the loss of his son, Hamnet. Movies for the More Mature allow residents of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade over the age of 55 to buy reduced-priced tickets and enjoy free refreshments. Regular price tickets are available for non-qualifying visitors.

Details: centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com



2 THEATRE

The Bodyguard, Milton Keynes Theatre, until March 23

The international, award-winning hit musical based on the blockbuster film The Bodyguard is back. Following her triumphant West End run and sell-out UK tour, Alexandra Burke returns as Rachel Marron. A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, Greatest Love Of All, Million Dollar Bill, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and one of the greatest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Details: atgtickets.com



3 FAMILY

HERstory in Objects, Milton Keynes Museum, March 23 to July 28

In 2018, to celebrate the centenary of the first British women getting the vote, Milton Keynes Museum asked local women to suggest objects which best represented their lives. The stories that accompany those objects are now being told in a thought-provoking new exhibition. Items include a medieval ducking stool and a scold’s bridle, both used as punishment for women who dared to speak out in centuries past, and a judge’s robes, which serve as a celebration of progress. Body and image features strongly too: Baby scan photos, forceps and a birthing chair are among the many items associated with motherhood.

HERstory also explores childlessness, through choice and circumstance. Films and pictures celebrating women will be looped in a seated area, and visitors can enter an African hut to hear one woman’s account of her ‘cutting’, and the impact it has had on her.

Details: miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk



4 CINEMA SCREENING

Burning, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 19

After receiving its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the film received the highest rating from critics in the festival’s history and has won almost universally rave reviews. Burning tells the story of three individuals and a mysterious incident they experience.

Details: centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com



5 THEATRE

Abigail’s Party, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, until March 23

Jodie Prenger leads the cast in Mike Leigh’s comedy classic. Welcome to 1970s suburbia and its mix of cocktails, classic disco and cheese and pineapple sticks. As tensions rise and tempers flare, the sheen of respectability is torn away by the warring couples with hilarious and potentially disastrous consequences.

Details: atgtickets.com