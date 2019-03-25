Five of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From fun on the rails to funky sounds aplenty, there's much to enjoy...

1 FAMILY

Leighton Buzzard Railway spring season

This week marks the start of the centenary year of the line, which opened in November 1919 to carry sand from the local quarries. Many special events are planned for the anniversary year, including two galas, as well as the return of favourites including a Father’s Day Whisky Festival, visits by characters from Paw Patrol and PJ Masks, the annual Vintage Vehicle Rally and much more. This weekend sees the railway’s Mother’s Day event, with trains running hourly from 10.30am until 3.30pm on Sunday. Included in the ticket price will be a goody bag and a printed family photo. In addition, the on-site Buzzrail Café will be serving cream teas.

Details: www.buzzrail.co.uk



2 ART

Heron art workshop, Rushmere Country Park, March 29

Join this morning adult art workshop run by professional artist and tutor Jay Nolan-Latchford from Reasons to be Cheerful in Leighton Buzzard. Suitable for everyone from beginners to experienced painters, visitors will paint one of Rushmere’s fabulous herons using wet-on-wet watercolour techniques and adding some texture with dry brush. Reasons to be Cheerful will provide all the materials. With step by step guidance from Jay, this workshop will be an opportunity to try painting or develop skills in a relaxed atmosphere, while raising funds for the park.

Details: greensandtrust.org/Event/heron-art-workshop



3 FAMILY

HERstory in Objects, Milton Keynes Museum, until July 28

In 2018, to celebrate the centenary of the first British women getting the vote, Milton Keynes Museum asked local women to suggest objects which best represented their lives. The stories that accompany those objects are now being told in a thought-provoking new exhibition. Items include a medieval ducking stool and a scold’s bridle, both used as punishment for women who dared to speak out in centuries past, and a judge’s robes, which serve as a celebration of progress. Body and image features strongly too: Baby scan photos, forceps and a birthing chair are among the many items associated with motherhood.

HERstory also explores childless-ness, through choice and circumstance. Films and pictures celebrating women will be looped in a seated area, and visitors can enter an African hut to hear one woman’s account of her ‘cutting’, and the impact it has had on her.

Details: miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk



4 MUSIC

Huggy Flares, The Wheatsheaf, North Street, Leighton Buzzard, March 29, 9.30pm

Enjoy ‘60s and ‘70s soul, funk and disco classics from this local Leighton band.

5 MUSIC

Vintage, Royal British Legion, Heath & Reach, March 30

One of the most popular bands on the rock ‘n’ roll circuit performs this weekend when the trio Vintage visit the venue. Although only formed a short while ago, this trio have quickly won over audiences with their enthusiastic set of ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll numbers which promise to have music lovers jiving, strolling, bopping or at the very least clapping along. The evening also features Steve’s rock ‘n’ roll roadshow.

Details: call 01525 237923