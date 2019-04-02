Five of the best things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard in the next seven days

From top stand-up to a night of music with a difference, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 COMEDY

Barnstormers Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 6

Resident compere Kevin Precious will be on hand to introduce another trio of top titter-inducing talented stand-up comedians. This month, he plays host to world-weary surrealist Mark Maier, daft one-liners, and even dafter magic from El Baldiniho and the offbeat and the delightfully droll Dougie Dunlop.

Details: 0300 300 8125



2 MUSIC

Danesborough Chorus and the Nikki Iles Trio, St Mary’s Church, Woburn, April 6, 7.30pm

Choral merges with jazz for an evening of memorable melodies, sacred and secular, by modern composers Bob Chilcott, Will Todd, jazz legend George Shearing and Henryk Gorecki. Accompanied by accomplished jazz pianist Nikki Iles, Dave Whitford (bass strings) and Luke Tomlinson (drums), expect something completely different to get those feet tapping.

Details: 01525 373512 and www.danesborough.org.uk



3 THEATRE

Glengarry Glen Ross, Milton Keynes Theatre, until April 6

Following a critically acclaimed West End run, David Mamet’s Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning black comedy, Glengarry Glen Ross comes to Milton Keynes Theatre. In the dog-eat-dog world of purveying real estate, four increasingly desperate employees will do anything, legal or otherwise, to sell the most property.

If you’re looking to buy some land then avoid Glengarry Highlands and Glen Ross Farms. It may sound too good to be true – and it is. These shady salesmen would sell their own grannies to seal the deal. As time and luck start to run out, the mantra is simple: clinch the contract and you’ve won a Cadillac; blow the lead and, arriverderci, you’re out.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



4 FAMILY

HERstory in Objects, Milton Keynes Museum, until July 28

In 2018, to celebrate the centenary of the first British women getting the vote, Milton Keynes Museum asked local women to suggest objects which best represented their lives. The stories that accompany those objects are now being told in a thought-provoking new exhibition. The exhibition features a collection of loaned and donated objects, which offer a fascinating insight into the lives of women through time – from medieval punishments, to the hard-fought battle to win the vote, and today’s modern woman.

Details: miltonkeynesmuseum.org.uk

5 COMEDY

Jason Manford, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, April 3

It’s been a busy few years for Jason Manford since his last smash-hit stand up show, but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know this nationally acclaimed comedian hasn’t changed a bit. Muddle Class promises to feature a wealth of new material about Jason growing up ‘working class’ then finding, over the years, that part of him has become ‘middle class’ - causing much confusion. Jason said: “I’ve been putting some stuff together, looking at my life and how it’s changed over the years, how the world has changed and how my parents haven’t changed a bit! It’s going to be a great tour and I can’t wait to see you there.”

Details: atgtickets.com