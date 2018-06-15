From open air cinema to a chilli festival, packed summer in store at Waddesdon Manor

The hugely popular Waddesdon Manor in Bucks has announced a jam-packed summer schedule of fun.

Waddesdon Manor recently opened its summer exhibition in the Coach House Gallery, which showcases specially commissioned work by Michael Eden. Using the Waddesdon collections as inspiration, and working from 3D scans, Michael has made digitally printed pieces that draw on historic objects, re-imagined for today. Visitors can also indulge in an evening of astronomical and gastronomical delights, as we invite guests to join the Wycombe Astronomical Society for an evening of stargazing on Saturday 11 August, accompanied by a delicious two course dinner in the Manor Restaurant. And finally, we have an almost endless supply of activities for children throughout the summer holidays. Join Mimi for five weeks of fun, including family trails, workshops and expert-lead activity sessions in photography and drumming. Check out the full guide to a summer of fun at Waddesdon below.