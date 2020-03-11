Great Brickhill’s Rosa in Great Pottery Throw Down final!

A determined businesswoman from Great Brickhill has made the village proud after she made the final of More4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Viewers can watch Rosa Wiland Holmes, 44, tonight (Wednesday, March 11), at 9pm as she goes head to head with fellow contestants Matt Cronshaw and Jacob Chan for the chance to be crowned champion.

Rosa. Credit: Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4 images.

In last week’s episode, four contestants were challenged to create a fully functioning toilet, with Rosa’s nature-themed piece charming the judges.

In the end, potter Claire Murdock was sent home after her loo starting leaking water, leaving three candidates for the grand final.

Rosa told More4 cameras: “I’m going to stand up for the ladies and try to win this challenge, and show those boys that I can do it!”

Rosa, who runs classes from her home studio, is delighted to be featured in the show - and was even more excited to meet the other “like-minded” contestants who share her passion.

Originally from Denmark, Rosa now lives in Great Brickhill with her husband and two children, who are all very excited to see her in the show, as, of course, are her students!

Speaking in January, Rosa told the LBO: “I really want to get my work shown in the art world, in galleries, exhibitions, and try to get as much exposure as possible after the show is aired.”

But can Rosa impress judges Keith Brymer Jones and Sue Pryke? Find out tonight!