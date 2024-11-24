Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m a Celebrity is back on screens - but when will it end?

A new King or Queen of the Jungle will be confirmed in December.

Two new campmates have joined the cast of the ITV show.

ITV’s iconic reality show has been back on our screens for a week already. We’ve had memorable bush tucker trials and major twists as two bombshells arrived in the jungle.

The show kicked-off last week (November 17) and with seven episodes already under the belt, you might be wondering just how much of the show is left. I’m a Celeb has been pretty consistent when it comes to episode counts over the years - giving us plenty of evidence to go on.

Find out where you recognise the cast from - as two new bombshells join the line-up. Let’s see when I’m a Celeb will end in 2024.

How long does I’m a Celebrity run for?

Ant and Dec are hosting I'm a Celeb again in 2024. Photo: ITV | ITV

The show usually runs for around three weeks, starting in November and finishing in early December. I’m a Celeb began on Sunday November 17 this year and it is expected to feature 22 episodes this season - the same number as both of the previous years.

Outside of the two Covid series, I’m a Celeb has traditionally run for 22 episodes - except in 2020 and 2021. The two seasons that took place during the pandemic and filmed in Wales had 19 and 20 episodes respectively.

When will I’m a Celeb 2024 end?

As previously mentioned, the show will very likely run for 22 episodes in the 2024 series. It started on Sunday November 17 and based on previous years, will finish on Sunday December 8 - the last series in 2023 started on November 19 and finished on December 10, for reference.

The date for the final is just two weeks away - and things are bound to hot up soon as the eliminations begin in the near future. Fans will have plenty to look forward to over the remaining episodes.

Who do you think will win I’m a Celebrity this year? Share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].