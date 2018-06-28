Leighton Buzzard group goes forth with sitcom on stage

Leighton Buzzard Drama Group will be marking the 100th centenary of the end of the First World War by recreating a much loved sitcom.

Blackadder Goes Forth will be staged at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre from July 5-14.

The group will recreate the episodes Private Plane, General Hospital and the emotional finale Goodbyeeee.

A spokesman for the group said: “We are hard at work in ref to Blackadder and the cast are really excited to be part of the show which commemorates the 100th centenary this year of the end of World War One.”

In Private Plane, Blackadder and his friends join the Air Corps, wrongly believing it will be less dangerous than being in the trenches.

In the second, the general asks Blackadder to find a spy in the hospital; one of the patients has a thick German accent and an interest in all things military.

The final one to be performed is Goodbyeee, famous for its ending but as a precursor Blackadder pretends that he’s insane to avoid certain death carrying out the general’s order for the “big push”.

The cast for the show includes Rob Taylor as Blackadder while Colin Delamore steps into Tony Robinson’s shoes as Baldrick.

Russell Bennett plays George, Ben Clarke portrays Flashheart, Tony White will be Captain Darling and Melchett will be played by Randoll Moll.

There will be six performances running from Thursday to Saturday, July 5-7, and then Thursday to Saturday, July 12-14. The entertainment starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £13 for adults and £11 for concessions. They can be booked by calling the box office on 0300 300 8125 or by visiting www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

For further information about the group visit www.lbdg.org.uk