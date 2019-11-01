Leighton Buzzard rocks on for Oxfam and raises over £760

A special concert to raise money for Oxfam was music to the charity’s ears, as Leighton Buzzard rocked on to support its work helping those in poverty and crisis.

On Saturday, October 5, MK Rock Chorus, along with Time Warp, the EC band, and the Jung Family, performed in Trinity Church Hall, North Street, after the town’s annual Oxjam festival didn’t go ahead in March.

Charles Horsefield, of Time Warp, said: “The concert went well. We had a good audience who seemed to enjoy the bands and MK Rock Chorus were very well received.

“We collected £760 with a bit more still to come, so it was a very worthwhile event and we are very grateful to the people who chose to turn out on a Saturday night to support live music and a very worthwhile cause.”

MK Rock Chorus