Leighton-Linslade gets ready to rock for Oxfam with charity concert

Leighton Buzzard residents are getting ready to rock, as a charity concert for Oxfam is coming to town.

On Saturday, October 5, MK Rock Chorus, along with Time Warp, the EC band, and the Jung Family, will be performing in Trinity Church Hall, North Street, hoping to raise the roof - and raise some money for charity!

As Leighton Buzzard’s Oxjam festival didn’t take place in March, the bands wanted to come together and hold a new event to help, and hope the town will support them.

Charles Horsefield, of Time Warp, said: “Oxjam had been going for 10 years and Time Warp did it for five years.

“It’s good to do free events where people can come along and contribute. It’s very gratifying that people are prepared to do that. They are so enthusiastic about Oxfam.

“We wanted to organise something, because they are a worldwide charity, involved with everything from disaster relief to education.

“The Oxfam shop where my wife works is also very significant in the town, with 30 volunteers raising money as a team.”

Charles is thrilled that three other music groups are giving up their time for the charity, especially the famous MK Rock Chorus, run by acclaimed singer/songwriter, Lauren Field.

He added: “There are Rock Chorus choirs in Berkhamsted, Northwood Hills, Dunstable, Milton Keynes and Pinner. They rehearse once a week in each of the areas and the choirs come together for concerts and charity shows.

“For the last nine years, Rock Chorus have been performing a huge annual event sponsored by the Lions Club of Bletchley, selling out the 400 seat Venue Theatre in Milton Keynes and have raised over £40,000 for worthy causes.”

The LBO reported last October that the Oxjam festival, which has raised £55,000 for Oxfam since it started 10 years ago, was is in danger of collapsing due to the demands of running it and the desire of the regular organisers to take a break. In January, co-founder Edmund Flach confirmed it wouldn’t be taking place.

>The Rock Chorus MK concert is free. Time: 7.30pm. There will be refreshments and it is hoped that the public will kindly make donations.