Luke's magic show in Leighton Buzzard

One of the most impressive magicians on the circuit currently will seek to entertain audiences at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre next month.

Sixth Sense by Luke Jermay can be seen at the venue on Friday, December 1, and he claims to be able to read your mind.

He doesn’t use mind games or psychological tricks; he is not a trickster, there are no smoke and mirrors. He can simply read your mind.

His awe inspiring intuitive abilities have gained him high profile fans such as Derren Brown, Dynamo and Uri Geller, who all agree Jermay is astonishing.

Luke Jermay’s Sixth Sense has gained critical acclaim with five star reviews from Edinburgh to London’s West End.

Organisers say he knows your past, present and future, sometimes better than you do.

From your favourite schoolteacher, childhood pet even the colour of your underwear, Jermay impossibly knows all, sees all and tells (almost) all in an expert display of telepathy developed to amazing razor sharp accuracy.

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions excluding booking fees. The show starts at 7.30pm.

For further information or to book tickets call the box office on 0300 300 8125 or visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.

To find out more about Luke including clips of some of his previous shows visit www.jermay.com.