Mash up of food, drink and comedy in Leighton Buzzard

High octane musical mayhem, cabaret and comedy will be blended with top quality food and drink at a special event returning to the Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company next week.

Rayguns Look Real Enough will perform at the venue on the Harmill Industrial Estate, Grovebury Road on Friday May 11

They have been described as one of the most unique double acts in the UK, combining high quality musicality and insane mash ups to deliver an unrivalled entertainment experience which brings together cabaret, comedy and rock n roll.

Ryan from the duo is laos from the town.

The pair regularly perform at London venues such as Cafe De Paris at the Elgar Room at The Royal Albert Hall as well as cabaret clubs across the country.

The duo have been widely praised including Time Out, The Sun and Chortle.

The night of insane mash ups and ridiculous character comedy matched perfectly with excellent beer and delicious food.

Your ticket price also includes food from Leighton Buzzard firm Private Caterers Ltd.

The doors open at 6.30pm and food will be served at the same time.

Rayguns Look Real Enough will then perform 8pm.

Tickets for the night cost £15 and can be booked by visiting www.wegottickets.com/event/436002

For further information about the band including the chance to see some of their performances ahead of the gig visit www.raygunslookrealenough.com.