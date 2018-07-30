The Shires, The Proclaimers, Richard Thompson, Beth Orton and Big Country are among the acts headlining the 54th Towersey Festive next month.

Joining them at one of the UK’s longest running festivals are Big County, Fisherman’s Friends, the Sharon Shannon Band and Daphne’s Flight.

The Proclaimers

Hailing from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes, aka The Shires, are the biggest selling UK country act of all time, and the first UK act to be honoured with a County Music Association Award. Winning over US audiences with their lauded take on the revered genre, they’ve even performed in Nashville’s hallowed Grand Ole Opry, the very heart of country music.

It’s been 31 years since Scottish twins Charlie and Craig Reid, aka The Proclaimers, came to widespread public attention. Calling on folk, country, rock n roll and punk, the brothers have built up an impressive back catalogue with hits such as I’ Gonna Be (500 Miles). They’ve even inspired a musical, the play and film Sunshine On Leith.

Richard Thompson is no straneger to Towersey, having last appeared at the festival solo/acoustic back in 2015. For hsi lateest appearance, tehe Fairport Convention co-founder bring shis accclaimed Electric Trio.

Beth Orton’s enticing mix of acoustic and electronic elements ahve won her huge accliam.

Towersey Festival director Joe Heap said: “We’ve got a great mix of big names making their Towersey debuts this year as well as some real returning favourites, such as Richard Thompson. We’re especially pleased to welcome The Proclaimers for the first time, they always put on a great show and have so many fabulous songs, and The Shires, who’ll be making the August Bank Holiday a day to remember!”

Established in 1965 Towersey boasts four full days and five nights on a choice of campsites with over 100,bands on nine stages.

Over 48 hours of dance includes ceilidh from Whapweasel, Tickled Pink, Dartmoor Pixies, Urban Folk Theory, Afro Beat with Soothsayers and jive and lindy hop with the Last Chance Ragtime Band.

Workshops include dance, music, choir, knitting, yoga, zumba, forest school, song writing, campsite cookery and fire walking.

Plus storytelling, film, comedy, talks and debates, street theatre, circus skils and a beer and cider festival.

This family friendly festival also has three dedicated venues for the All About Children family programme of activities, shows and discovery.

Towersey Festival takes place at Thame Showground from Friday August 24 through to Bank Holiday Monday August 27.

The headline music act on the Friday is Richard Thompson Electric Trio, on Saturday The Proclaimers, On Sunday Beth Orton and on Bank Holiday Monday The Shires.

Activities provided every day include All About Children for ages five through to 11, the youth programme for ages 12 through to 18, ceilidh and dance, the Folk Club, street theatre and the Creative Quarter.

Tickets come in a variety of options including weekend camping , one night camping, or day tickets from one day (£30) through to the whole four days of the festival (£105).

Full details of the day by day listings, all events and all ticket prices can be found online at www.towerseyfestival.com

