Don Broco to play hometown show ahead of new album release

Don Broco will play a hometown gig in Bedford next month to celebrate the release of their new album.

The band will headline the town’s Corn Exchange on February 1 ahead of the release of their third LP Technology which is out the following day via SharpTone Records.

The album finds the band filtering their charismatic 80s pop-infected rock, through far-flung genres of metal, funk and electronics.

The result is a record featuring songs described the band’s most inventive, intelligent and infectious yet.

Following their hometown gig, Don Broco headline London’s ULU – their first London show since their landmark sold-out Alexandra Palace gig to 10,000 fans in November – before embarking on an 11 date UK tour.

New single Come Out To LA is out now. The track is accompanied by one of the most brilliant, entertaining and OTT videos you’re likely to see this year – featuring death, dancing, robots, inter-band rivalries, mad scientists, insane TV performances and much, much more.

Come Out To LA is a commentary on the band’s own experiences in the city: “On our last album with a major label, like most bands when they first sign a worldwide deal, we were shipped off to LA to meet the bigwigs and shoot videos,” the band explains.

“We had someone taking us to fancy meals, promising us the world, and in our naivety we lapped it all up. It quickly became apparent that it’s just a façade.”

The track is an eclectic blend of smooth vocal harmonies and infectious guitar and synth hooks, contrasted with a blistering, gritty chorus.

Catchy pop-infused verses and brooding synths build to an explosive climax, with pounding overdriven guitars giving way to glistening tones.

It’s the latest single to be taken from Technology, following Stay Ignorant, Pretty, Everybody and the album’s title track.

Tickets cost £24.75 and are on sale now via Donbroco.com/live