Steve Lamacq to broadcast BBC show from Esquires as part of Independent Venue Week

BBC 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq will be broadcasting live from Esquires this month as part of the network’s coverage of Independent Venue Week.

‘Lammo’ has been a stalwart of music radio since the early 1990s and is one of the UK’s best-known champions of new music.

He will be at the Bedford venue on Thursday, January 31, the same night as Charlatans man Tim Burgess headlines and DJs.

Esquires owner Gareth Barber said: “I'm thrilled he's coming to Esquires and I know the other promoters and staff that work here are all really chuffed too.

“His visit almost feels like recognition of all the hard work that has gone into the venue in the last three years.”

“January 31 is exactly three years to the day that I signed the lease to take over Esquires and it’s a huge bonus we have Tim Burgess playing that night too, of course.”

Each year, the broadcaster takes his show to different parts of the country as part of the BBC’s coverage of Independent Venue Week. The DJ made revealed the news on his radio show this evening.

IVW seeks to champion independent venues with emerging acts and established names playing gigs.

Mr Barber said: “For him it's a passion and someone that venues are grateful to have on side.

“I had no idea he was going to choose us this year, so when his producer called, it was a very nice surprise.”

Esquires’ IVW coverage week kicks off on Tuesday, January 29 with The Vryll Society.

Other acts placing during the week include Tim Burgess and The Anytime Minutes, Average Sex, Sheafs, Estrons and The Quireboys.

In recent years, the team at Esquires have made a series of improvements to the venue and continue to attract some of the best up and coming and established acts to Bedford.

He added: “We certainly hold our own in terms of bookings and many times we punch well above our weight too.

“Hopefully the added exposure of Lammo broadcasting from the venue will further help us spread the word about the events we are putting on here to a wider audience and raise Bedford's profile.

“There are a lot of good, creative people in the town putting on a range of different events, we are just a small part of it.

“For me, Lammo is probably the most relevant DJ in the country and a national treasure.

“Being in the business I'm in and the new music he exposes to people, he's invaluable - his show gives new artists a platform on a national scale.

“He's never been here other than on a sociable basis before - I've seen him here a couple of times, including the night Bloc Party supported Graham Coxon on our main stage.”

Talking about the venue’s IVW line up this year, Mr Barber said: “I'm really pleased with the shows this year, it's all fallen nicely into place.

“Obviously the one that stands out is Tim Burgess but kicking it all off we have one of our favourite new bands The Vryll Society playing.

“Friday sees hotly tipped Sheafs play our second room with The Quireboys returning to their home venue to play the main stage.

“On Saturday, Estrons return to the venue and on Sunday we have one of the finest new blues artists Jack Hutchinson playing a free show in our bar too - It's going to be a busy week.”

Tickets for all shows are available online from seetickets, and in person at Esquires, Slide Record Shop and Mario's Hair Design.

For more information about IVW, visit www.independentvenueweek.com

Tuesday, January 29 – The Vryll Society. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £10.

Thursday, January 31 - Tim Burgess & The Anytime Minutes, Average Sex. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £19.25.

Friday, February 1 - The Quireboys – Main stage. Doors 8pm, tickets £20

Friday, February 1 – Shears – Stage 2. Doors 8pm, tickets £7

Saturday, February 2 – Estrons. Doors 8pm, tickets £10

Sunday, February 3 - The Jack Hutchinson Band. Doors 5pm, free