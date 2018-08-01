Musical is down on Skid Row via Milton Keynes

Feed me will be the cries of both the plant and audience as several youngsters from around the local area perform the sci-fi musical Little Shop of Horrors.

Milton Keynes Theatre has partnered with Vivo D’arte from Thursday to Saturday August 9 to 11.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breedof plant he names Audrey II - after his co-worker crush.

However the plant turns out to be a foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore and promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood.

Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

Leading cast includes Alfie Glasser as Seymour, Caitlyn Allen as Audrey and Luke Canavan as Mr Mushnik.

Nathaniel Thomas plays Orin Scrivello while Chris Gannon takes on the role of Audrey II.

Natasha Holland, Tia Antoine Charles and Chenise Trantum play Ronnette, Crystal and Chiffon respectively.

With a cast of more than 60, aged 10 to 25 from the area it provides an opportunity for young people to come together with a professional team to create high quality theatre.

Performing on the main stage at Milton Keynes Theatre in a full-scale production with live orchestra, professional lighting and sound, set, costumes, hair and makeup.

Tickets for the show cost from £17. To book call 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.