My Chemical Romance add THIRD Milton Keynes date due to popular demand

The US alt-rock giants have certainly fallen in love with our city after announcing another date this summer.

Hot on the heels of selling our the first two dates, the band - which reformed last year for a comeback show in Los Angeles - are now playing Thursday, June 18.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (January 30) at 9.30am.

Comprising singer Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Lero and bassist Mikey Way, My Chemical Romance broke through with their 2004 album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge with 2006 successor The Black Parade cementing their place as one of rock’s biggest bands.

Their last studio album before their split, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, was released in 2010.

As it's their first UK show in nearly 10 years, fans have been guessing what might be on the setlist.

My Chemical Romance (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

