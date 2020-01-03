Oh yes you can, save 25% on Leighton Buzzard Drama Group panto tickets!

The award-winning Leighton Buzzard Drama Group’s next production is the pantomime Red Riding Hood – and the fun kicks off next week!

And can you get a great deal for this show courtesy of the Leighton Buzzard Observer.

Leighton Buzzard Drama Group's Red Riding Hood

Simply quote the discount code of RRH20 and you can save 25% on tickets for pantomime tickets for the performance on Thursday, January 16.

Packed full with traditional panto fun, this show is perfect for everyone aged 1 to 101 – with jokes, songs and dances to make every age laugh.

So if you’re grown ups looking for a fun night out or families with children, then you’ll love this show.

Red Riding Hood starts this Thursday (January 9) at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre and then runs Thursday and Friday nights at 7.15pm, and Saturdays at 11am, 2.30pm and 6pm until Saturday January 25.

Book your tickets online via www.lbdg.org.uk or at the Leighton Buzzard Library box office (ground floor library). Quote discount code RRH20 for your 25% saving.