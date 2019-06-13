Panto stars spread word of L'Etape by Tour De France

Panto stars Andy Collins and La Voix donned their Parisian costumes to spread the word of local cycling event L’Etape by Tour De France which is taking place on Bastille Day, Sunday 14 July.

Playing Louis and Polly Pot et Pan in this year’s family pantomime Beauty and the Beast, the cast members swapped trademark water pistols for bicycles in support of the huge event taking place at Penn House this summer.

The only official Tour de France Sportive in the UK, L’Etape combines the best of French cycling with the beauty of the British countryside. With three professionally designed routes for all abilities and the official Tour de France Fan Park, the day promises to provide fun for the whole family.

Family activities including children’s coaching and skills event with British Cycling, bike displays, a vintage concors parade and a family ride around the grounds of Penn house – everyone will be encouraged to dress up in French finery with fancy dress being strongly recommended to get into the Bastille Day spirit! With live music, gourmet street food and much more, the cycling celebration is a must this summer for all ages.

