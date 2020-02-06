Review: Ghost Stories brings dramatic scares aplenty to Aylesbury

Steve Mills reviews Ghost Stories at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Many of us like to be scared. We play peekaboo with our newborns, we trundle along to theme parks to indulge on rollercoasters and flock to horror films.

And that's probably why people came along to see Ghost Stories out on its UK tour which is at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre after a much acclaimed production in the West End.

Normally I'd tell you all about the story, but a polite notice at the end of the show asks us not to reveal any details about the plot. Suffice to say that those who liked to be scared and thrilled will be in for a theatrical treat.

It's difficult to talk about specifics given the request but it is amazing that the production does so much intense work with a cast of just four actors (and most of the time, only one of them is on stage) and minimal sets. There is a wonderfully unsettling atmosphere and the scares when they do come absolutely deliver.

Credit to the four actors, Joshua Higgott, Gus Gordon, Paul Hawkyard and Richard Sutton who are superb and responsible for carrying all of the action.

As a production, it is a hell of an experience and very different to the fare that many theatres offer. For those who want to study the medium of theatre and how to achieve things simply, it is well worth watching.

Ultimately, this is a majestic show. This is one of those occasions where the theatre show is a lot better, a lot more intense and a lot more memorable than the film. Because everything happens right in front of you. But as for what that is, you'll enjoy it a lot more if you find out for yourself.

* Ghost Stories can be seen at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre until Saturday Feburary 8. Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7607 or www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

