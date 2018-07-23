Shakespeare screening in Leighton Buzzard

One of the most intense and terrifying plays written by William Shakespeare will be screened live to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre next week.

The National Theatre’s production of Macbeth can be seen on Thursday July 26.

The play is directed by Rufus Norris and sars both Rory Kinnear and Anne-Marie Duff appear in the show.

The ruined aftermath of a bloody civil war.

Ruthlessly fighting to survive, the Macbeths are propelled towards the crown by forces of elemental darkness.

Rory Kinnear plays one of the most famous Shakespearean roles, the title character of the piece.

He has appeared as Bill Tanner in the last three James Bond films Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre as well appearances on the Channel 4 drama Southcliffe and an infamous role in the anthology series Black Mirror.

He is no stranger to the stage having starred in Young Marx as as Iago in another Shakespeare piece Othello.

Anne Marie Duff rose to fame on the Chanel 4 series Shameless and later went on to appear in The Virgin Queen. She has also made several theatre, television and film roles and recently appeared in the drama Suffragette and On Cheshil Beach. She joins Kinnear in lending her vocal talents to an adaptation of Watership Down.

It starts at 7pm. Tickets for the show are £15 for adults and £13 for concessions excluding booking fees. For further information or to book tickets in advance visit www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk.