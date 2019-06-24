Spirit Youth Group to perform The Wizard of Oz in Cheddington

Spirit Youth Group are performing The Wizard of Oz at Cheddington Village Hall this weekend.

The group, consisting of 30 talented young people aged between seven and 16, will be performing the classic musical on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

The Wicked Witch (Izzy Mattey) and Scarecrow (Ollie Harkness) in front of some of the ladies and gentlemen of the Emerald City

The performers have been rehearsing since Easter to stage the story of Dorothy and her friends Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion on their quest to fulfil their dreams in the land of Oz, despite the wrath of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Tickets are still available for the show which features a live band and lots of songs and dances.

Call the box office on 01296 660872.